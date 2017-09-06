Antigua avoids major damage with Hurricane Irma

VC Bird International Airport Re-Opens by 2:00 p.m. EST

St. John’s, Antigua – Antigua has successfully coped with Hurricane Irma, defying the worst predictions of disaster. There was no loss of life. The local population and all visitors to the island are safe. Most residential, business and Hotel properties in Antigua remain largely unscathed and already the main roads have been cleared of the debris of fallen trees.

The V C Bird International Airport will be open by 2pm (Eastern Standard Time) today to accommodate arriving and departing aircraft and passengers. Visitors are encouraged to contact the relevant airlines and tour operators if their flights were affected.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, in a statement earlier today, said that “the work that the Government initiated in advance of the storm paid remarkable dividends. The drains, gutters and reservoirs that were cleared in advance, ensured that the island experienced no flooding, hence eliminating the possibility of water-borne disease.

“The essential point is that our main infrastructure has stood-up and our country can resume normal life within hours”. Asot Michael, the country’s Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy said. “All our visitors remained safe during Hurricane Irma. The island’s Hotels suffered only minimal damage and have already commenced clean-up operations”.

Conditions on Barbuda are not fully clear as yet, but preliminary reports indicate no loss of life and only some damage to private property and one Government facility. Minister Michael indicated that he would be travelling to Barbuda today to assess damage that will be addressed immediately.

“The important take away from all this is that Antigua and Barbuda remains open for business and is already resuming normal life including welcoming visitors to enjoy our little bit of paradise which God continues to protect”, the Minister concluded.