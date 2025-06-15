Debut Album: Dancehall Artiste Denz Asti’s 5th Dimension Released

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dancehall artiste Denz Asti has released his debut album 5th Dimension. This release aims to establish his stance as a versatile act. With production credits to Cheekydon Music and Prod.LoudSpeakr, the project was released on June 14.

“I was aiming to have a little bit of everything for all different types of audiences. So, I was putting myself in all different types of shoes and considering what I would want to hear if I was a listener. I tried to include something that everyone can resonate with, or at least have a song on the album that they like,” the entertainer whose real name is Damar McKenzie said.

Adding that the 18-track album took around eight months to be completed, Denz Asti—who hails from St Ann— anticipates international recognition for his work.

“My ultimate hopes for this project is for people to hear it, and be able to resonate; and even open up the gate so that we can showcase more of what we can do and for Jamaicans to become more familiar with the artiste,” he added.

Denz Asti was always fascinated with music but began a professional career only a few years ago. Since breaking onto the scene, he has released tracks such as Bigger Than Life, Run Up, Damage, and Relevant. He is eyeing collaborations with Vybz Kartel, Masicka, and Rhumba.

Producer LoudSpeakr added that he spotted raw talent in the artiste after he voiced on the Bandulu Code Riddim. Explaining that he’s thrilled to be a part of Denz Asti’s first album, the producer is certain that a bright future is inevitable for him.

“There are a lot of artistes who have the same work ethic, but as it relates to his talent, it’s unmatched. I see a lot of potential for this project. For the first single (off the album) that he has released, I will say that not much effort went into promoting that track, but I’ve seen where that song is being searched for on Shazam in Hong Kong. So, that’s an indication that the talent is there. We’re looking to make this album a global hit,” he said.

For his part, Cheekydon described working on the album as a “great experience” and looks forward to positive reviews.

“My ultimate hopes for it is that the artiste will get the highlight that he deserved. In addition, I hope one of these songs can even cross the border,” he said. He added that he has resonated with track number seven— Hole In My Heart.