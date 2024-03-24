Davido and Lila Iké Release New Song “Flex My Soul”

NEW YORK – Today, Billboard, in partnership with Honda, announced the release of a new song from Grammy Nominee Davido and internationally acclaimed songbird Lila Iké titled “Flex My Soul.” The release celebrates the 5-year anniversary of Billboard and Honda’s collaboration on Honda Stage, the music platform offering unique, behind-the-music storytelling and celebrating the journeys of established and up-and-coming artists.

In partnership with Billboard, Honda Stage provides breakthrough and established artists a platform to share their stories and connect with music fans through docu-style video content. The latest, “Flex My Soul,” is inspired by living in the moment, chasing your dreams, and acknowledging life’s blessings.

Davido is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer regarded as one of the most important Afrobeat artists of the 21st century. Lila Iké is a Jamaican-born songstress known for her distinctive delivery, old-school sensibilities, and modern-day swagger with her unique fusion of contemporary reggae with soul, hip-hop, and dancehall elements.

“The first time I heard this song and heard what Davido was saying, I was inspired to speak on the topic,” said Lila Iké. “To me, the song speaks about being happy, living your dream, and staying positive while celebrating life with people you care about. I decided to continue on that wavelength of feeling blessed, driven, and in a celebratory spirit for all the blessings that have been manifesting in my life.”

Honda Stage celebrates music’s breakout stars on the verge of global notoriety. Each featured Honda Stage artist has a unique story hinged on their dreams to succeed in the industry and their determination to make their dreams a reality. Past Honda Stage featured artists, in partnership with Billboard, include Roaslía, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha, Normani, and many others.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about our partnership with Honda,” says Dana Droppo, Billboard’s Chief Brand Officer. Together, we’ve pioneered new avenues of creativity to drive innovative content that resonates with music audiences worldwide.”