Pepsi to Title Sponsor SuperFest Miami LIVE Festival

MIAMI GARDENS — Pepsi SuperFest Miami LIVE today announced that Pepsi is now the new title sponsor of the Pepsi SuperFest Miami LIVE Festival, which will be held Jan. 24 through Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The festival is a 10-day event featuring live music, mouth-watering culinary creations, interactive entertainment, family fun, fan zones, VIP parties and more.

The festival will be held just blocks away from the Hard Rock Stadium in the week leading up to the Super Bowl game. More than 620,000 visitors are expected to attend the festival.

“We are proud to have Pepsi join as the new title sponsor of Pepsi SuperFest Miami LIVE,” said Ted Lucas, Executive Producer of Pepsi SuperFest Miami LIVE. “We look forward to working with Pepsi to connect with NFL fans during Super Bowl LIV. The Super Bowl gives Miami Gardens an opportunity to shine on the world stage. Our partnership with Pepsi will help Pepsi SuperFest Miami LIVE showcase South Florida’s vibrant energy and enhance the overall fan experience.”

Pepsi SuperFest Miami LIVE was created by Melvin Bratton University of Miami Hurricane Football Great & Former NFL Football Player and Ted Lucas, Slip n’ Slide Records President.

Pepsi’s sponsorship will maximize opportunities for local businesses and residents, allowing fans from all walks of life to experience the festivities at an unrivaled, sport-centered, futuristic entertainment center.

Additionally, the partnership with Pepsi will provide Pepsi SuperFest Miami LIVE more opportunities to reach, engage and celebrate Super Bowl LIV with NFL fans, visitors and the South Florida community.