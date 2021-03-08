Dancehall Diva Lady G Reflects on her Women’s Anthem, “Nuff Respect”

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Whenever Lady G performs, one song is a certainty for the playlist — Nuff Respect. Recorded in 1988, it is a bona fide anthem, dancehall’s version of Helen Reddy’s I Am Woman.

With today (March 8) celebrated as International Women’s Day, Lady G reflected on the song that called for gender equality in a male-dominated genre.

“At di time there were a lot of songs coming out degrading women and disrespecting them. I thought it was di right time to put out a song uplifting women, give dem self-value mek dem know dat wi worth more than dat,” she said.

Producer Gussie Clarke

Produced by Gussie Clarke, Nuff Respect was low on the totem pole of songs recorded on the hot ‘riddim’. Gregory Isaacs’ Rumors, Telephone Love by J C Lodge and Tell me Which One by Shabba Ranks and Admiral Tibet were big hits on that beat.

Born Janet Fyffe, Lady G is the daughter of Kenroy Fyffe, a singer who has recorded and toured with roots-reggae greats, The Congos.

Career Launch

She began recording in 1987, and had one released song to her name. Lady G recalls co-writing Nuff Respect with friend Paul Jackson while hanging out at the Rio Cobre River in her hometown of De La Vega City, Spanish Town.

When the single was released, there was a spattering of female deejays in the dancehall. Lady G’s contemporaries included Sister Charmaine, Lady Junie and Shelly Thunder; they were preceded in the early 1980’s by Sister Carol and Sister Nancy.

Dancehall in the 1980’s was rife with ‘slackness’ songs by Yellow Man, General Echo and later Shabba Ranks.

Nuff Respect launched Lady G’s career in a big way. She had two massive hits in Legal Rights” and Round Table Talk, with her mentor Papa San, and performed on major shows.

The veteran deejay, who lives in New Jersey, believes conditions are much more favorable today for women in dancehall/reggae.

“A little disrespect will go on in between but they (men) look at us more seriously. Not like sex symbols like before,” said Lady G.