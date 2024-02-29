CaribStar Radio Founder and Radio DJs Celebrate Reggae Month with ﻿Good Day NY (Fox 5)

NEW YORK – CaribStar Radio, the pioneering Caribbean radio station in partnership with iHeartRadio, celebrated Reggae Month with a special feature on Good Day NY (Fox 5). The founders, DJs, and personalities of CaribStar Radio gathered with Good Day NY host Christal Young to mark this momentous occasion and highlight the station’s innovative approach to connecting the Caribbean diaspora with its rich culture and music.

Launched on January 18th, 2024, CaribStar Radio has quickly become a game-changer in digital broadcasting, offering a 24/7 streaming platform that showcases the best of Caribbean music and content.

Co-founder Bobby Clarke expressed his excitement about the station’s impact, stating, “CaribStar Radio is a reflection of the community’s desires and demands. Our partnership with iHeartRadio underscores our commitment to delivering quality content that resonates with our audience and unites the Caribbean diaspora.”

Listeners can access CaribStar Radio internationally through its website www.caribstarradio.com, nationally on the iHeartRadio platform, and locally in New York on 95.9 FM/1240AM WGBB. The station features a diverse lineup of radio personalities, including renowned DJs such as DJ Roy, DubbMaster Chris, Jabba, Kill Boo, DJ MadOut, Kevin Crown, Vayne, and DJ Stakz, offering vibrant programming around the clock.

The collaboration between CaribStar Radio and iHeartRadio marks a significant milestone in amplifying the Caribbean voice and culture on a global scale. By providing an unprecedented platform for exposure and connectivity, this partnership opens doors for future endeavors and enhances the influence of Caribbean stakeholders worldwide.

DJ Roy and DJ Stakz, featured in the Good Day NY segment, expressed their excitement about the partnership and its potential to elevate Caribbean culture to new heights.