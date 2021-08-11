Gospel Hip-Hop Newcomer Roxè Releases Video for Breakout Song ‘Jesus: Kingdom of Love’

[MIAMI] – Roxè, gospel hip-hop’s most buzzed-about, emerging singer, songwriter, and rapper, leans into his spirituality with his breakout song “Jesus: Kingdom of Love,” a top single that has rapidly garnered over 30,000 streams on Spotify. His electrifying dance and choreography bring fun and excitement to the Gospel stage like never before.

Today, the artist released the video to accompany the single from his debut album entitled “Roxè, The One” and officially debut his “No Hate, “No Violence” campaign, all part of his mission to empower listeners to be part of a generation that ends the cycle of violence.

Timely Message

Roxè’s message is timely. Over 24,445 people have died from gun violence in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, with over 370 mass shootings as of July 20. As the United States is set to witness a summer plagued with gun violence, Roxè’s “No Hate, No Violence” message is needed now more than ever. His mega-church tour set for this summer. Additionally, he plans to speak to numerous youth groups and organizations. The 22-year-old hopes the song, message and tour will stop the tide of shootings caused by the pandemic and the increase in gun sales.

Roxè recently performed at the Urban Soul Cafe “Backyard Brunch” event in Nashville, TN. She kicked off the Stellar Awards weekend. In addition, he will be appearing again in Nashville on August 15 at the “Party in the Park”. This will be a back-to-school community celebration.

Inspiration

“I want my music to inspire others to rise above the hate and the violence,” says Roxè. “Especially by creating positive music, with lyrics about love, unity, and Christ. Maybe people will realize that you can have fun, enjoy positive music and have hope for a better world.”

Album Release

Working with some of the music industry’s key heavyweights including Q Parker (112) and Prince Howard (Director of A&R at Beatroot, LLC), Roxè’s self-titled album “Roxè, The One“ is currently in production and will be released later in the year.

“Roxè pushes the boundaries of today’s Christian Hip Hop,” said A&R Director Prince Howard. “His songwriting is direct and passionate, the music is purpose-driven and captures the spirit of this unprecedented year.”

He was raised by a family of prolific singers, preachers, and entertainers. The West Chester, Ohio, native is inspired by the work of numerous artists, including his brother, Johnny B. Roxè is represented and managed by Ohio-based Top Shelf Music, Inc.