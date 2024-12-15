Crucian Christmas Festival Schedule and Village Line-up Revealed

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands – The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals announces an update to the 2024-2025 Crucian Christmas Festival schedule and Village line-up.

“Every year we aim to bring the best experiences to the island of St. Croix’s locals and visitors, spotlighting our territory’s rich and diverse culture,” shares Commissioner Joseph Boschulte of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. “This year, we are spotlighting our deep connectivity to the Caribbean region, with performers representing a wide array of our neighboring islands, as well as homegrown stars.”

The Crucian Christmas Festival Food Fair launches the territory into the new year with food, family, and tradition on January 1, followed by a celebration of cultural resilience with J’ouvert on January 2, 2024, taking over the roads of Frederiksted for a daybreak celebration like no other.

“We are excited to continue growing the experience of the Crucian Christmas Festival for all who attend while also remaining in touch with our rich heritage,” adds Shamari Haynes, Deputy Commissioner of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism.

Kicking off on December 27, the Crucian Christmas Festival Village will feature free nightly performances from international and nationally acclaimed acts, headlined by soca superstar Machel Montano.

Culture and tradition take center stage during the first two days with the Calypso Monarch and Band Clash shows featuring Karnage, Blind Earz, and Black Empire, amongst others.

Crucian Christmas Festival Performance Line-up

Friday, December 27, 2024 – Calypso Monarch Competition

Saturday, December 28, 2024 – Band Clash

Sunday, December 29, 2024 – Cultural Night

DJ Poppy Pops & Willy Chin, RVP, Stanley TSK, What It Is Band, KES

Monday, December 30, 2024 – International Night

Unlimited Sound, Triple Kay, Xpress Band, Kruziano, Los Maestros, Manny Manuel Orchestra

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 – DJ Night

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 – Soca Monarch

Thursday, January 2, 2025 – Flag-O-Rama Night

DJ Avalanche, Lips International, Exodus HD, Blind Earz, Bugz, Sisa, Problem Child, Karnage Temisha, Th3rd, Black Empire

Friday, January 3, 2025 – Reggae Night

Big Kat, Freeze Int’l, VI Collab (Jahman & Reemah), Luciano, Sizzla Kalonji, Aidonia

Saturday, January 4, 2025 – Madras Mas Night

DJ Karl, International Steven, Rudy Live & QC Deh Band, Trilla G, VIO Int’l, Pumpa, Machel Montano

“The U.S. Virgin Islands has three reasons to fete, and the Division of Festivals invites everyone to come and experience 10 days of festival in St. Croix ‘Keeping our Traditions and Culture Alive,'” adds Director Ian Turnbull of the U.S. Virgin Islands Division of Festivals.

For the full Crucian Christmas Festival schedule, please visit here.