Courtleigh Hotel & Suites Wins ‘Jamaica’s Best Business Hotel’ Honors

The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites win big at the 2019 Hospitality Jamaica Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites were among the big winners at the 2019 Hospitality Jamaica Awards presented by the RJRGleaner Communications Group, taking home the coveted Jamaica’s Best Business Hotel prize after the votes were tallied.

Long a top choice of discerning business travelers to Jamaica’s capital, the 127-room property is renowned for its warm, personalized service delivered more in the tradition of Jamaica’s classic guesthouses and romantic inns than a typical city hotel.

“As one of the true stalwarts of business hospitality here in Jamaica, it is particularly gratifying for us at the Courtleigh to be honored as the country’s best business hotel,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales for The Courtleigh Hospitality Group. “This is especially so in light of heightened competition among business hotels in Kingston in recent years.”

Business travelers opting for The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites when visiting Jamaica’s capital benefit from the property’s ideal location in the center of New Kingston’s bustling financial district, with foreign embassies, multi-national corporations, government offices, restaurants, bars and cafes all within walking distance.

In style, setting, service, and amenities, however, The Courtleigh gives travelers the sense of staying at an elegant boutique hotel ensconced in Jamaican hospitality away from the hustle and bustle.

“At the Courtleigh, we specialize in setting and maintaining the right balance for business travelers,” added Madden-Greig. “By providing many of the modern amenities they might need to conduct business, while also creating an optimal atmosphere for them to unwind when their workdays are done, we make all the difference for our guests.”

Hospitality Jamaica Awards are among the highest tourism industry honors awarded annually in Jamaica. In order to be considered, nominees must be registered or licensed with the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Tourism Product Development Company, and remain compliant with all applicable standards within the tourism industry.

Nominees must also provide exceptional customer service, engage in the continuous upgrading and training of staff, and contribute to improving the overall quality of Jamaica’s tourism industry.

The Jamaica’s Best Business Hotel award from Hospitality Jamaica is the latest in a string of honors bestowed upon The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites and its executives in 2019.

The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites Honors for 2019

January 2019 – TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

March 2019 – American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) Chancellor’s Award of Excellence in Business Leadership presented to Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group.

June 2019 – HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence award presented to The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in recognition of consistently achieving Jamaica’s highest standards of customer satisfaction.

June 2019 – Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) honored Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales with the coveted President’s Award.

October 2019 – United States House of Representatives honored Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, with proclamation celebrating Jamaican entrepreneur’s community leadership, dedication to employees and customers.