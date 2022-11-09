Complete Guide to Flood Insurance in Florida

Unlike general home insurance, flood insurance is not included in a standard insurance policy. If you live in a flood-prone area, it is vital that you understand that flood protection is actually an entirely different insurance policy.

If you do not have insurance, your belongings will not be covered in the event of a flood. Flood insurance is relatively affordable for most people. Premiums vary by location and can range from $400 to $4,000 per year.

For example, a person who lives in Florida and owns a $250,000 home would pay approximately $1,500 a year for flood insurance. As a homeowner, you must make sure that you’re adequately protected against floods and that you’re finding the best homeowners insurance company in Florida. Additionally, you’ll want to check if your Florida car insurance policy covers flood damage or natural disasters.

If you are in a flood prone area, you should consider flood insurance. Even if your home is not in a high flood risk area, flood insurance should be considered carefully as all 50 US states experience flooding. Communities participating in the National Flood Insurance Program or NFIP can purchase flood insurance there. Additionally, you can purchase it through an insurance agent, but please note that this coverage is not included in home insurance. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about flood insurance to help you find the best flood insurance and homeowners insurance policies in Florida.

What is Flood Insurance?

Flood insurance gives you, your home, and your personal belongings the protection you need when facing floods. Coverage Flood Insurance usually offers:

Property Coverage : Covers the entire structure of your home . These include central air, electrical, air heating, and piping systems. Attached furniture and paneling, separate garage. If you have other free-standing structures, you will need to purchase your own insurance policy.

: Covers the entire . These include central air, electrical, air heating, and piping systems. Attached furniture and paneling, separate garage. If you have other free-standing structures, you will need to purchase your own insurance policy. Personal Contents Coverage: Protects certain valuable items such as art, clothing, curtains, electronics, freezers, furniture, and mobile devices.

Additionally, flood insurance provides a small percentage of protection for basements and crawl spaces. Ovens, dryers, and washing machines may be covered.

What is Not Included in Flood Insurance?

Flood insurance appears to offer a lot of coverage, but there is still a small list of things not covered by insurance, such as:

Moisture, mildew, and/or mold damage

Money, stock certificates, and precious metals

Outdoor decorations, furniture, and structures

Temporary living expenses

Vehicles

We highly recommend doing more research and contacting your insurance agent to better understand flood and home insurance policies.