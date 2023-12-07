National News

Couples Resorts Host the Caribbean’s First Space Traveler, Keisha Schahaff

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – For 3 nights from November 30th to December 3rd, the Couples Resorts in Tower Isle hosted Antiguan Keisha Schahaff. She is the first Caribbean citizen to travel to outer space and did so via Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic along with her teenage daughter. It was her first visit to Jamaica where she absorbed sun and sand at the luxury resort.

During her brief visit to Jamaica, Keisha also gave a motivational speech to students at the Ardenne High School and made several media appearances at TVJ, CVM TV, and Irie FM.

Keisha also has a passion for reggae music and met reggae artist Tony Rebel as well as musician Earl Chinna Smith and music promoter Sean Contractor Edwards.

Alexandra Ghisays, PR of Couples Resorts Tower Isle, says they were happy to host Keisha and will use her story as inspiration for children through their Issa Trust Foundation.

 

