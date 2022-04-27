Jamaica and Cuba Continue Talks to Strengthen Tourism Ties

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism has intensified its efforts to activate multi-destination tourism agreements with key bilateral partners in the region, including Mexico, Panama, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Colombia, which will provide visitors with an opportunity to experience different destinations and satisfy their diverse passion points on one travel itinerary. Multi-destination tourism is considered a prime vehicle for the recovery and continued success of the tourism sector.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett presented an autographed copy of ‘Tourism Resilience and Recovery for Global Sustainability and Development – Navigating COVID-19 and the Future’ to newly appointed Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Fermín Gabriel Quiñones Sanchéz (during a recent introductory/courtesy dinner meeting at New Kingston’s Spanish Court Hotel.

Looking on is the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Jennifer Griffith. The book was edited by Minister Bartlett and Professor Lloyd Waller. The Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre. During the meeting, they discussed the activation of a Memorandum of Understanding for Multi-destination Tourism signed in 2016. Implementation of which was delayed in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.