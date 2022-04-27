National News

Jamaica and Cuba Continue Talks to Strengthen Tourism Ties

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Jamaica and Cuba Continue Talks to Strengthen Tourism Ties
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett and His Excellency Fermín Gabriel Quiñones Sanchéz

 

Jamaica and Cuba Continue Talks to Strengthen Tourism Ties
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett and His Excellency Fermín Gabriel Quiñones Sanchéz

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism has intensified its efforts to activate multi-destination tourism agreements with key bilateral partners in the region, including Mexico, Panama, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Colombia, which will provide visitors with an opportunity to experience different destinations and satisfy their diverse passion points on one travel itinerary.  Multi-destination tourism is considered a prime vehicle for the recovery and continued success of the tourism sector.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett presented an autographed copy of Tourism Resilience and Recovery for Global Sustainability and Development – Navigating COVID-19 and the Future to newly appointed Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Fermín Gabriel Quiñones Sanchéz (during a recent introductory/courtesy dinner meeting at New Kingston’s Spanish Court Hotel.

Looking on is the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Jennifer Griffith. The book was edited by Minister Bartlett and Professor Lloyd Waller. The Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre. During the meeting, they discussed the activation of a Memorandum of Understanding for Multi-destination Tourism signed in 2016.  Implementation of which was delayed in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Conveys Care and Concern for the People of The Bahamas

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Conveys Care and Concern for the People of The Bahamas

September 2, 2019

Audrey Marks Reappointed As Jamaica’s Ambassador to US

September 5, 2016
Health City Surgeon, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil to Receive CMEx Award

First Case of COVID-19 in Cayman Islands Confirmed

March 12, 2020

John Kerry criticizes those blocking elections in Haiti

October 11, 2014
Back to top button