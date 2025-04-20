Country Reggae Artist Wesrok Returns from Europe to Release New Album

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – Country Reggae Artist Wesrok will have a busy Easter Weekend performing at the Ocho Rios Kite Festival on Good Friday, as well as the St. Mary Kite and Food Fest on Easter Sunday.

Wesrok returned from a fact-finding mission in Europe, where he went to Italy, Spain, France, and Malta. There he gathered vital information, culture, and history, which he plans to incorporate into his upcoming album, to be released in the country music genre.

The Country Reggae Artist Wesrok is currently promoting his single “True Love” with the American reggae band Big Mountain. The song is doing well both locally and internationally. The new video for the single was filmed in Mexico. It shows the beautiful rural areas, mountains, foothills, stunning badlands, and endless prairies that go on to the horizon.

“We shot the video in Ensenada. We had to wake up very early in the morning to take advantage of the morning sunrise and light. It was a lot of fun,” Big Mountain frontman Joaquin ‘Quino’McWhinney, said.