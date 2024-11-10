Entertainment

Reggae Band Big Mountain Shoots New Music Video in Mexico

SAN DIEGO – Big Mountain is an American reggae band formed in 1986 in San Diego,California. The band gained wide recognition and became known for its cover of Peter Frampton’s “Baby, I Love Your Way”, which became a top 10 hit single in the US in early 1994, reaching No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100, No. 1 on the Mainstream Top 40 and No. 2 in the UK.

Their latest project is a new single with Jamaican reggae singer Wesrok titled True Love. Wesrok says it was a friend who introduced him to the band’s lead singer Joaquin McWhinney and the song sends a strong message about love.

The Big Mountain lead singer says the song is about having faith in love being the path to our happiness. He says the video has a unique skit to look out for. They recorded the song approximately 6 months ago. The band has been touring extensively this year in the United States.

