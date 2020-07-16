Costume Designer Prisca Milliance Jumps from the Runway to Film With Ladouceur’s ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

MIAMI — Founder of Miami Fashion Management and renowned costume designer Prisca Milliance has joined creative crew the upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.”

Milliance will tackle her first film honing her trendy and vintage look to the cast, Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and fellow stars Sandra Justice, Lela Elam, James Pierre, Briana Earhart, Vivianne Saintvil, Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosier, Ayomi Russel, George King and Claudy Nonmome in the film. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre, recently featured on NBC 6 .

“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in Spring 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com, follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed.

Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

Milliance is the Creative Director and Owner of L’antillaise LLC where she designs, produces and markets custom Guayaberas and tunics for women in Miami, Florida.

Born in the Caribbean and raised in Miami, L’antillaise is a luxury resort wear concept that seeks to bring French Caribbean culture to bold and adventurous women from the West Indies to the Riviera. L’antillaise is committed to using only natural fibers, natural dyes and we collaborate with artisan communities to create unique, handmade, quality products.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.” It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys.

The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Those with interest in the film can join the indiegogo campaign here.

Milliance is an experienced apparel industry professional and educator. Born and raised in Haiti. Milliance’s talents has taken her from Boston, New York City, Harlem, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and the magic city of Miami. She teaches course at Miami’s top fashion institutions and professional guides emerging design talent.

Her specialties include Specialties: CAD – Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, P.A.D, Lectra, Fusion 360, Digital Clothing Suit, Trotec L.C. Traditional Techniques – Flat patterning, draping, tailoring, couture sewing, millinery, and shibori.

Milliance received her Creative Enterprise Ownership Certificate in Design Entrepreneurship at the Fashion Institute of Technology and earned her MS in Fashion Design at Drexel University.

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.