No “Love Lost” for Music in Twiggi’s Latest Single

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Keeping a relationship intact has its challenges. Oftentimes, things just don’t work out.

Twiggi looks at some of those pitfalls in “Love Lost”, her latest song which she co-produced with Rupert Green for the ZYFEX label.

Seeing a number of relationships implode over the years qualified her to write a song of this nature.

“For me, a good relationship needs stability, financially and emotionally-paired with trust, loyalty, commitment and love,” she said. “Also, communication is key, especially if it is done truthfully, even to the point where it hurts.”

Released in May, “Love Lost” is distributed by Tuff Gong International. It not only hears the veteran singer recording to a techno beat but showing her skills as a writer.

Having worked as a harmony singer with high-profile artists and producers such as Buju Banton and Donovan Germain, also helped develop that aspect of her game.