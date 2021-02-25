2021 Miss Black International Ambassador Pageant to be Staged in Nassau, Bahamas

[ATLANTA] – Ambassadors of Change Incorporated (AOC) is working with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation to stage the 2021 Miss Black International Ambassador Scholarship (MBIA) Pageant, June 21 – 27, 2021. The event will be held at Baha Mar Grand Hyatt Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.

Some 65 women representing 65 states, regions and countries are expected to compete for four coveted Black International Ambassador crowns. This includes winners for the Miss, Teen, Ms. and Mrs. divisions. Plus vying for thousands of dollars in cash and scholarships, business grants and prizes.

Contestants ranging in ages from 14 to 60 years old are expected to compete. They hail from across the United States, Australia, Bahamas, Cameroon, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago and U.S. Virgin Islands.

First Staging in The Bahamas

Now in its eighth year, this year marks the first time that the MBIA is being held outside of the United States. According to Patrice Harrison, CEO and Founder of MBIA and AOC, “The decision to host this year’s pageant was a personal one for me”. A non-profit organization, AOC has previously worked with representatives from The Bahamas to conduct workshops and conferences for young ladies there. “The Bahamas is one of the most beautiful places on earth, with stunning backdrops, peaceful settings and amazing hospitality”.

COVID Protocols

Additionally, The Bahamas has done a great job in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only have they implemented early, stringent safety protocols to keep COVID cases at bay, something that we in the U.S. have not been able to do. The Bahamas is also creating a bubble for this pageant’s platform, where each contestant will be COVID-tested prior to participating. This will ensure that the ladies not only enjoy themselves, but do so safely, said Harrison.”

An Evening of Black Girl Joy

Among the planned events are an all-white welcome reception and a formal dinner. Plus, a Junkanoo fanfare and rush out, island tours, a beach run and high tea at Government House. The fun evening is captioned, “An Evening of Black Girl Joy”. Additionally, there will be a preliminary competition featuring a national dress and costume parade.

Hurricane Dorian Victims Honored

Organizers will also hold a community event for 100 young ladies who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian or are underprivileged. The young ladies will be treated to lunch, journals, hair and beauty supplies, toiletries, and back to school supplies. Most importantly they will hear from several motivational speakers, including 9-year-old actress and influencer, Charity Joy Harrison. In addition to the current Miss, Teen, Ms. and Mrs. Black International Ambassador.

Crowning Ceremony

The final competition and crowning of the four queens will take place at the Grand Hyatt on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Tickets for the MBIA will go on sale on April 1, 2021.

Due to safety protocols and restrictions, space is limited, and the final event will be taped live for television.