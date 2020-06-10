Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami Re-Opens to the Public June 15

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, will reopen its office to the public on Monday, June 15, to continue normal operations.

Consul General R. Oliver Mair has stated that in compliance with City of Miami Order and Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) Guidelines, it is mandatory that only an allotted number of persons be present in the office space at any given time. This is to ensure that staff adhere to precautionary measures to protect nationals as well as themselves during the reactivation process.

In this regard, an appointment system is now available on the Consulate website to schedule visits between Monday and Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 12 noon daily.

Individuals are advised to visit the website at www.jamaicacgmiami.org where a link is provided for reserving an appointment to visit the Consulate.

In an effort to expedite the process, the Consul General has further emphasized that it is important that persons have all required documents to assist with the recommended process. Information regarding services provided by the Consulate is also available on the website www.jamaicacgmiami.org.

Regarding online renewal of passport applications, persons who wish to renew their Jamaican passports are being encouraged to utilize the online renewal process at the Passport, Immigration, Citizenship, Agency (PICA) website at www.pica.gov.jm. Only applicants who have renewed their passports after 2001 can be facilitated on this platform. Persons can also submit applications via mail to the Consulate. Applications forms are available on the Consulate’s website or PICA’s website.

Consul General R. Oliver Mair advises that staff are available to respond to general inquiries daily from 9:am to 3:pm, Monday through Friday, and can be engaged via phone 305-374-8431 or email at contactus@jamaicacgmiami.org.