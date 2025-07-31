Consulate General of Jamaica, MIami Independence Message

SOUTH FLORIDA –Message from the Consul General, Mr. Roderick Oliver Mairon the occasion of Jamaica’s 63rd Anniversary of Independence:

On behalf of the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, I extend greetings to my Diaspora family as we give thanks and celebrate another year – our 63rd Anniversary of Independence as a sovereign nation.

“In everything we give thanks for this is the will of the Lord…”. As a nation, we are grateful for the many achievements and strides Jamaica has made, despite the many global challenges. We remain resilient and united as we continue to work together for the good of our nationals across the Diaspora and just as importantly, for the benefit of our homeland, Jamaica, land we love.

As our theme this year exemplifies, we continue to “BE PROUD, BE BOLD. IN THE BLACK GREEN AND GOLD”.

Giving Back To Jamaica

Our Government continues to express the nation’s overwhelming gratitude for the consistent service and valuable contributions of our Diaspora family to the country’s economic development.

We can boast the efforts of the many charitable organizations, corporate entities, alumni associations, individuals and friends of Jamaica in the areas of health, education, culture and entertainment, and social services.

This is evident in the many fundraising events held annually as staples on our community calendars across the Diaspora. Our consistent track record of giving back to Jamaica is a testament to our love of country and an example of our fortitude and resilience as a people.

RIch Cultural Heritage

Our rich cultural heritage is again on display on the international stage as members of our own resident South Florida Tallawah Mento Band and Jamaica Folk Revue have been invited to participate at the Annual International Cultural Festival – PANAFEST – being held in Accra, Ghana, July through August.

PANAFEST has long been a cornerstone celebration of African unity, heritage, and culture, providing a platform for Africans and the global African diaspora to come together in solidarity, creativity, and dialogue.

We wish our ‘culture keepers’ a safe and exciting journey as they continue to make us proud.

Jamaica Tourist Board 70th Anniversary

We also salute our team at the Jamaica Tourist Board for celebrating 70 years of maintaining Jamaica as a premier and exciting tourist destination worldwide through its vigorous marketing and promotional campaigns that have earned us sustained international recognition.

Hosting Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Holness in South Florida

Last April, we also hosted an exciting South Florida two-day visit, from our Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Holness. Dr. Holness was welcomed at a Diaspora Reception and Community Forum hosted by the Consulate General where he met with a large cross-section of nationals and friends of the Diaspora.

The Prime Minister was also the Special Guest of the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) at their annual Gala. Mr. Holness expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and hospitality received. This, he said, reminded him of the commitment of our Jamaicans to furthering the efforts of Diaspora engagement.

Congratulate our Diplomatic Partners

As the Dean of the Caribbean Consular Corp in South Florida, let me once again congratulate our diplomatic partners for their long and outstanding years of service and partnership for the betterment of our Caribbean region and to the development of the international community.

On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, it is with sincere gratitude that I acknowledge the contributions of our nationals within the jurisdiction of the Consulate General across the 13 States of the Southern USA.

I also wish to express my profound gratitude to my staff members at the Consulate General. With all sixteen (16) members here at the Miami location, and our two Honorary Consuls stationed in Houston, TX, and in Atlanta, GA, the significant growth of our Diaspora across the Southern States is evident in the increasing volume of work daily on the Consular team. They have certainly been an encouragement, creating a positive environment for our nationals residing in those communities abroad.

Diaspora Community Support

My Diaspora family, your support to the various initiatives locally and in Jamaica has positively impacted development. However, the work continues. We endeavour as Jamaican people to overcome, with grace, and humility, our individual hardships and challenges. I encourage our community to remain positive and committed to our personal development. We are driven by our faith and determination as a people.

So as we celebrate another year of accomplishments, reuniting with friends and loved ones at the many celebrations, let us give thanks for the many blessings we have received as a nation, and as a Diaspora community as we continue to share the message of hope and love.

May God continue to bless you and bless our beloved homeland, Jamaica.

“63RD – BE PROUD, BE BOLD. IN THE BLACK GREEN AND GOLD”