Jamaica’s Ambassador Urges Diaspora In the United States To be Proud and Bold

WASHINGTON, DC – The colors black, green and gold adored the Sligo Seventh Day Adventist Church in Takoma Park, Maryland, as scores of Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica gathered in thanksgiving for Jamaica’s 63rd year of independence.

Jamaica’s newly minted Ambassador to the United His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson headed the list of dignitaries including representatives from the diplomatic corps, local, state, and federal government officials along with heads of various diaspora organizations who joined over four hundred worshippers in attendance.

In his first official address following the completion of his presentation of credentials to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Thursday July 24, 2025,

The Jamaica Brand In The World

Ambassador Anderson in a reflective address emphasized that this years’ theme “Be Proud. Be Bold. In the Black, Green, and Gold” represents the deep meaning of Jamaica’s cultural identity and its brand.

“I feel blessed that I can call myself a Jamaican. The Jamaican brand is a strong brand in the world. It’s a strong because of our global diaspora and significantly, the influence and action of the diaspora in the United States; ur brand abroad and helps to define people see and know as brand Jamaica”.

Ambassador Anderson spoke to the proud attendees. They were wearing the colors of the Jamaican flag. He reminded everyone how important the event was.

“We are here to celebrate a significant milestone—63 years since Jamaica gained its Independence. The black speaks to the strength and creativity that have sustained us through both triumphs and adversity; the green reflects the hope and abundance of our beautiful land; and the gold captures the warmth of our sunshine and the richness of our spirit as a nation.” “As we gather in this place of worship, whether Jamaican or friend of Jamaica, we are reminded that these colours don’t just fly on Independence Day—they live in us, every day. They show up in our hard work, in our faith, in our laughter, and in the way we support one another—whether in Kingston, Clarendon, or right here in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia”, he continued.

Speaking directly to the diaspora community, the top diplomat lauded their work.

“I extend my gratitude. Thank you for continuing to uplift Jamaica’s good name across the globe. You serve in classrooms and boardrooms, in hospitals and halls of government. You carry our culture through music, food, fashion, and family values. You give back—whether through remittances, charitable work, or simply by being shining examples of what it means to be Jamaican.

The Ambassador offered a warm reassurance to members of the diaspora.

“You have a home here in the United States, and a home in Jamaica. Jamaica welcomes our people back…Jamaica is home for all Jamaicans, and a paradise for people who are not Jamaicans.”

Strong Ties

Ambassador Anderson mentioned finishing his credentialing process. He also stressed his commitment to building strong ties between the US and Jamaica.

“I had the honor just this week to present my credentials to the US President, which places me in a position to better serve the interest of Jamaica and the diaspora. In this role I will seek to build stronger bonds with the United States of America.”

Investment Opportunities

The Ambassador mentioned a strong investment climate. He pointed out many investment opportunities and encouraged the diaspora to take advantage of them.

“I believe that the opportunities are there. Jamaica is experiencing good things in many sectors. We are in a good position to receive investments and a good place to be a pillar of support to achieve great things together here as Jamaicans in the United States. I am really looking forward to engaging and getting those bonds as strong as possible”.

The independence message of Jamaica’s Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Andrew Holness was delivered by Ambassador Anderson.

Rev. Sylvia McDonald Kaufman, the Associate Minister of the Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ, gave the sermon. Dr. Bertram L. Melbourne moderated the service. He is a professor of New Testament studies. Dr. Melbourne was born in Jamaica. He used to be an associate and interim dean at Howard University School of Divinity.

DMV Jamaica Diaspora Awards

A main feature of the church service was the presentation of the DMV Jamaica Diaspora Awards. Award winners included Hopkins University Professor Emeritus Dr Franklyn W. Knight who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; Esther Sanderson , recipient of the Individual Award; Marguerite Chinn/Negril Eatery – Institution/Organisation Award; and Elda Devarie/EMD Sales – Friend of Jamaica Award.

Meanwhile, the offerings collected this year will be donated to support the Hanover Infirmary in Jamaica.

Over the years, various diaspora organizations and Jamaican clergy in the DMV (DC-Maryland-Virginia) area have partnered with the Jamaican Embassy in Washington to organise this grand celebration.