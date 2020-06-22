Consulate General of Haiti in Miami Hosting a “Passport Distribution”

MIAMI – On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 and Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10am to 2 pm the Consulate General of Haiti in Miami will have a “Passport Distribution”.

The “Passport Distribution” is only for passport applications that were submitted before March 1, 2020.

Emergency Passport Applications will also be accepted for those who have a current US Immigration appointment or have an upcoming flight. Proof of ticket or appointment confirmation will be needed.

Please note, passport processing will take five (5) business days.

Email: cghm.passeport@diplomatie.ht for information.

Please note that the Consulate is following coronavirus safety guidelines and ask all their patrons to please have patience while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask before entering the building at 259 SW 13th Street Miami.