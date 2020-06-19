FANM Applauds The Supreme Court’s Ruling on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)

MIAMI – The Supreme Court announced a 5-4 ruling on July 18, 2020, in favor of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, ruling against the Trump administration’s decision.

This ruling safeguards around 800,000 immigrants known as Dreamers from being deported.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM) issued the following statement, “This is exciting news! At this time of national anguish, the Supreme Court’s ruling on DACA is a reminder that change is possible when advocacy organizations and allies come together and fight hard. This decision will hopefully help trailblaze a path to permanent residency for the thousands of hardworking and taxpaying DACA recipients. DACA recipients have lived in the United States since they were children and are Americans in every way that matters. They have the right to live and work in the country they call home.”