The Reggae Girlz arrived in South Florida on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, before they embark on their journey to the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

The Consul General of Jamaica in Miami, Hon. Oliver Mair was on hand to wish the Reggae Girlz all the best.

