Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen Opens in Wynwood

Nominations are Now Open for the 2020 African-American Achievers Awards

SOUTH FLORIDA – The 28th annual African-American Achievers awards ceremony, presented by JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus, will recognize four inspirational African-Americans from the South Florida community. Nominate someone today at African American Achievers or by calling (866) 516-2497. Honorees will be celebrated at the annual event in April. Nominations are due by Friday, November 29, 2019. The awards […]