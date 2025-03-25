Consul General’s Distingushed Lecture Series: Jamaican Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake

SOUTH FLORIDA – As part of Jamaican Consul General R. Oliver Mair’s Distinguished Lecture Series, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will host an insightful lecture presented by Jamaica’s Commissioner of Police, Dr. Kevin Blake, on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s transformation.

Join us on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum for an evening of insightful discussion as you learn from expert Dr. Kevin Blake about the changes happening in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the national police force of Jamaica.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Island SPACE Caribbean Museum – 8000 West Broward Boulevard #1202 Plantation, FL

Speaker: Dr. Kevin Blake, Jamaica's Commissioner of Police

Admission: Free – RSVP Now

About the Speaker

Dr. Kevin Blake, the Commissioner of Police for Jamaica, has been instrumental in spearheading the transformation within the Jamaica Constabulary Force. With his extensive experience and dedication to public service, Dr. Blake has worked tirelessly to implement strategic changes aimed at modernizing the JCF and enhancing its effectiveness in maintaining public safety and order.

Lecture Focus

The lecture will delve into various aspects of the JCF’s transformation, including:

Strategic initiatives and reforms enacted under Dr. Blake’s leadership

Technological advancements and their impact on policing methods

Community engagement and collaborative efforts to improve public trust

Challenges faced during the transformation process and strategies to overcome them

Why Attend?

Attending this lecture offers a great chance to learn about the JCF and its important changes. Participants can talk with Dr. Blake, ask questions, and join discussions. This will help them understand modern policing in Jamaica better.

Join us for an enlightening evening and be a part of this distinguished lecture. The event promises to be both educational and inspiring, shedding light on the pivotal changes within Jamaica’s national police force.