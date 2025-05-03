Consul General Alison Wilson: Investing In Jamaica and Housing Forum

NEW YORK — Consul General of Jamaica in New York, Mrs. Alison Wilson, proudly announces the upcoming Investing in Jamaica and Housing Forum, set to take place on Tuesday, May 6, at the Pyramid Club in Philadelphia, and Thursday, May 8, at Resorts World New York City. These events aim to connect Jamaican diaspora members and potential investors with new economic opportunities in Jamaica.

Jamaica’s economy is experiencing robust growth, with a projected real GDP increase of 1.0% to 3.0% for fiscal year 2025/26. This positive outlook is underpinned by expansions in agriculture, electricity and water supply, and the tourism sector.

The government is focused on managing money well and making smart changes. This has made Jamaica a great place for investment in the Caribbean.

“We are particularly excited to highlight Jamaica’s Special Economic Zones, which offer investors significant tax incentives, including a reduced corporate income tax rate of 12.5%, with potential further reduction to 7.5% through additional tax credits,” said Consul General Wilson. “These incentives represent our government’s dedication to creating a business-friendly environment that attracts sustainable foreign investment.”

Forum attendees will engage directly with representatives from leading Jamaican institutions and agencies, including Victoria Mutual Group, Jamaica National Group, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA), Keller Williams Jamaica Realty, and TCF Holdings Limited, developers of the Sun Coast Beach Club.

These organizations will provide comprehensive insights into investment opportunities, financial services, real estate developments, and Jamaica’s regulatory landscape.

Keynote Address by Senator Hon. Aubyn Hill

A key part of the New York forum will be the keynote speech by Senator Aubyn Hill. He is Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce. Minister Hill will talk about Jamaica’s plans to attract foreign investment. He will also discuss the benefits of Special Economic Zones. Finally, he will share the country’s goal to become a logistics and manufacturing leader in the Caribbean.

Investing in Jamaica via the Jamaica Stock Exchange

The Philadelphia session on May 6 will feature focused panel discussions on investing in Jamaica via the Jamaica Stock Exchange and navigating the Jamaican housing market, with detailed presentations by Victoria Mutual Group, Jamaica National Group, and Tax Administration Jamaica.

Jamaica’s Real Estate Market

The New York session on May 8 offers a comprehensive program beginning with morning presentations on the real estate market by Keller Williams Jamaica Realty and business opportunities with JN Group and VM Group. Afternoon panels will cover doing business in Jamaica and opening a brokerage account, while evening sessions will feature Minister Hill’s keynote address and discussions on emerging markets and housing investments.

Attendees will have chances for one-on-one meetings with booth holders. They can discuss their interests and explore investment options.

“We cordially invite all interested investors and members of the Jamaican diaspora to join us for these informative and potentially life-changing events,” added Consul General Wilson. “Jamaica is open for business, and we are eager to showcase the tremendous opportunities available in our beautiful island nation.”

Admission is free, but registration is encouraged to secure your seat.