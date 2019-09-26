Congresswoman Wilson in full Support of Impeachment Inquiry on Trump

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson has issued the following statement on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump:

“I have hesitated to call for impeachment because I believe that any of the top-tier Democratic presidential candidates could beat Donald Trump like a drum in 2020. He would then go to prison for financial crimes committed in jurisdictions around the world.Impeachment is just the first step in removal from office. The second step rests with the GOP-led Senate, which has the last word. After the House votes to impeach, the Senate will put him on trial. I believe they’ll exonerate him despite the risk of losing their own seats.

And when they do, he will then have one year to declare to the American people that ‘this was a witch hunt and cry no collusion, no obstruction; I am innocent; I am a martyr.’

“Russia has always been the elephant in the room. It interfered in the 2016 election, which technically makes Trump an illegitimate president. A repeat of election interference could happen again, this time with more players, including Ukraine.

“Democrats are the party of law and order, national security and patriotism. This is a matter of urgency. The president has endangered our safety.

“This is a very serious and sad period in American history, but as lawmakers it is our duty to make it crystal clear to the American public and our global allies that such flagrant disrespect for our Constitution and national security will not go unpunished.

“Trump has betrayed nearly every American value that we hold dear and it’s time to let him know that enough is enough! It’s also time for Senate Republicans to do some serious soul searching and decide whether they will continue to be Trump’s handmaids and face the adverse repercussions that could come from that or rejoin us in the world of law and order where crime does not pay.

“I fully support the House impeachment inquiry.”