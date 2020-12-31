New Midwest Flights to the U.S. Virgin Islands this Winter

Delta and Sun Country Now Offering Flights between Minneapolis and St. Thomas

[U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS] – The U.S. Virgin Islands is welcoming new flights from Minneapolis to St. Thomas this winter from Delta Air Lines and Sun Country Airlines.

Delta is offering thrice weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while Minneapolis-based carrier Sun Country is operating weekly Saturday service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Cyril E. King Airport.

“Airlift expansion continues to be a major priority for the Department of Tourism and we are pleased that our efforts over the last couple of years are paying dividends,” said Joseph Boschulte, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism.

“With the new Delta flights and the return of Sun Country’s service between Minneapolis and St. Thomas, we are able to provide a gateway for visitors from the midwestern market to experience and enjoy all the U.S. Virgin Islands has to offer.

“The timing of these flights, during the peak winter season, will help to fuel economic activity as we focus our efforts on protecting and promoting the bread and butter tourism industry,” Commissioner Boschulte affirmed.

The Department of Tourism continues to focus its attention on increasing airlift capacity to St. Croix and St. Thomas in 2021.

St. Thomas has recently welcomed new service from New York on JetBlue Airways, and Frontier Airlines will inaugurate new flights from Orlando in February.

Both islands have recently experienced an uptick in American Airlines traffic from several gateways.

Pandemic-related guidelines for traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands include the requirement for every traveler aged five or older to submit a COVID-19 test result through the secure online USVI Travel Screening Portal.

The traveling public is encouraged to stay abreast of the Territory’s COVID-19 travel protocols by visiting www.usviupdate.com.