World Interhash 2020 to bring major tourism influx to Caribbean region

Port Of Spain, Trinidad – World Interhash, known within the hashing communities across the globe as the World Cup or Olympics of hashing, is set to bring a tourism boost to host country Trinidad & Tobago and the Caribbean region at large as thousands of eager registrants are already gearing up for the biennial event which takes place April 23rd-26th 2020 .

The World Interhash event was created by the Interhash Council to bring hashers from across the globe together in a new destination as a reunion, to have fun exploring that country’s beautiful sites & culture, conquer new trails and enjoy the indigenous experience.

Interhash 2020’s local organizing team, Plan It Productions and the TT Interhash Committee have put together an all-encompassing athletic, social and cultural experience that will truly have a positive economic and tourism impact on the host country as well as the region.

International hashers from locations which include China, Bali, New Zealand, Indonesia, Fiji, Australia, Europe, the UK, USA & Canada will get to experience T&T in all its glory and will take the opportunity to explore the hash region’s other islands and territories such as Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Kitts, St Maarten, Antigua, Grenada and

Barbados which have already planned accompanying, official pre and post-Interhash 2020 events.

Plan It Productions’ Niki Borde underscored this saying, “Interhash travellers take the opportunity to discover the Hash region, often choosing the ease of a cruise to get them from one island to the next, where they spend the day at each port hashing the trails of the island stop.

There are 2 main cruises already booked, one from Puerto Rico to St Maarten, St Kitts, Antigua, St Lucia, and Barbados, another from Curacao to Aruba, Suriname Belize to Fort Lauderdale.”

She further stated, “Others may choose to go it on their own, such as those who would be stopping off in St Vincent and cruise to the Grenadines onward to Grenada, and those who are taking another track to sightsee Guyana, Suriname and Belize.”

“It would be another 12 years before Trinidad and Tobago is eligible to bid for the Interhash again, giving another destination a chance to host this unique event. It’s our turn to showcase the best that T&T and the region has to offer. Trinidad and Tobago is offering 28 runs across both islands spanning over 4 days thus creating opportunities for those in the wider communities.”

Historically the World Interhash has generated over US $15 million to its host region, with US$10 million going to the host country.

With an expected 3000 + hashers coming to T&T from 75 countries, World Interhash 2020 is set to be an epic extravaganza of sport and socializing that places Caribbean culture, leisure and hospitality on full display.

Caribbean Airlines is the official World Interhash airline, offering special Hash packages and the Hilton Trinidad & Conference Centre is the official Hash hotel. Other hotels and guest houses are also offering special hash packages via the Interhash 2020 webpage.

