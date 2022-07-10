Congresswoman Wilson Celebrates Bahamian Independence

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Today, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (FL-24) issued the following statement on Bahamian Independence Day:

“As a Bahamian American, I’m proud to celebrate Bahamian Independence Day, which marks the end of over 300 years of colonial rule. Almost 50 years later, the Bahamas remains an integral partner in addressing shared priorities like climate adaptation and economic development.

“Today, the Bahamian people and their spirit continue to play an integral role in South Florida’s unique culture and heritage, dating back decades to the formation and incorporation of the city of Miami.

“During my time in Congress, I’ve fought to ensure that the contributions and accomplishments of the Bahamian people are rightfully memorialized in our city’s history. From helping local activist fight to preserve the historic row houses to advocating for the return of the 39th annual Goombay Festival that celebrates the richness and diversity of the Grove’s Bahamian-rooted community heritage, my dedication and passion to conserve this cultural heritage is ingrained in my family’s history and that of countless founding families of Bahamian settlers in Miami.”