Condolence Book Opened in DC for Former PM of Jamaica, Hon. Edward Seaga

By Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – The Jamaican Embassy in Washington DC opened an official condolence book for persons wishing to pay tribute to former Prime Minister the Most Hon. Edward Seaga who died in Florida on the 28th May 2019.

The book will be opened for signing by Jamaicans in the diaspora until the day of Mr. Seaga’s funeral, which is yet to be officially announced.

Representatives of various organizations, members of the Washington DC diplomatic corps, and the public in general are also invited to sign the condolence book from Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until the day of the funeral.

In opening the condolence book on Thursday, Ambassador Audrey Marks in reflecting on “the passing of Jamaica’s Fifth Prime Minister, said she was doing so “with a sense of deep sadness.

“He will be deeply missed,” Ambassador Marks lamented noting: “he will be forever etched in our memories and in the annals of Jamaica’s journey as a nation, having been an integral player in the development of Jamaica’s post-independence governmental structure and by extension, having made an indelible contribution towards nation building and institutional development.”

The Ambassador said Mr. Seaga’s “love, commitment, and dedication to the people of Jamaica, of all social classes, cannot be overstated.” She described him as a true servant of the people, holding the record of serving successfully in a constituency for over 40 years. “We have lost a stalwart but have gained much from his distinguished legacy of service to the government and people of Jamaica.

“We have lost a husband, father, patriot and for me, a friend, who championed female empowerment. I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his wife Carla and his children Christopher, Annabella, Andrew and Gabrielle. May his soul rest in peace,” Ambassador Marks said.

A memorial service is being planned by the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington to honour the life of the late former Prime Minister at date to be announced.