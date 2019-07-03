Community Partners and Immigration Advocates to Host Citizenship and Voter Registration Drive

MIAMI – In celebration of Emancipation Day, community partners to host a Citizenship & Voter Registration Drive on Saturday August 10, 2019, 10am to 2pm, at the Church of the Ascension, 11201 SW 160th Street, in SW Miami Dade County.

Experienced legal and immigration professionals will be on hand to provide free guidance on completing naturalization applications.

Eligible applicants, those with five years more with US permanent residency or three years married to a US citizen, are encouraged to plan in advance to attend.

Fee waivers may be available to those with economic hardship.

This public service event is being planned in conjunction with Emancipation Day Festival activates at the Church of the Ascension and in collaboration with Florida Immigrant Coalition, Caribbean Bar Association, Americans for Immigrant Justice, Catholic Legal Services, NP New Americans, League of Women Voters, 16+ Vote, Riddims Marketing, and Caribbean Today.

For more information, call 305, 209-5583 or email ourcitizenship2020@gmail.com