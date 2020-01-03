Dr. Alix Desulme to Serve as Vice Mayor of the North Miami City Council

NORTH MIAMI – District 4 Councilman, Alix Desulme, Ed.D., has been appointed to serve as Vice Mayor of the North Miami City Council.

Effective January 1, 2020, Desulme will serve as second in command and acting Mayor when necessary.

“It is an honor to serve the entire community on the North Miami City Council,” said Desulme. “North Miami is positioned for exponential growth in 2020. While I represent District 4 residents, my initiatives like the NoMi Food Pantry and the Water Utility Bill Assistance Program, benefit the entire City. It is my hope and plan to create even more programs to improve the quality of life for all North Miami residents.”

Desulme will serve a term of one year.