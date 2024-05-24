Commissioner Rogers Advocates for Critical Funding Initiatives in Broward County

Broward County – In a recent county workshop, Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers championed several vital funding initiatives aimed at supporting seniors, mental health services, STEM education, small businesses, and community development. The comprehensive package seeks more than $5,000,000 in funding to address pressing needs in the community.

Programs Funded

The more than 5-million-dollar funding package include the following programs:

Keep Seniors in Their Homes

Commissioner Rogers emphasized the importance of providing resources to enable seniors to age in place safely and comfortably, focusing on home modifications and repair programs to ensure accessibility and affordability, and funding to help with utility, rental and mortgage payments.

Mental Health Support

Rogers stressed the need for increased funding for mental health services, recognizing the significance of addressing the growing mental health concerns in the community, particularly among youth and vulnerable populations.

STEM Education and Workforce Development

The commissioner advocated for investments in STEM education, aviation, transportation, marine mechanics, and power plant training programs to prepare the workforce for emerging industries and technologies.

Micro Grants for Small Businesses

Rogers pushed for Micro Grants to support small businesses, acknowledging their crucial role in the local economy and the need for accessible funding opportunities to promote entrepreneurship and job growth.

“Investing in our seniors, mental health, education, and small businesses is investing in the fabric of our community,” said Commissioner Rogers. “I am committed to ensuring that our county prioritizes the well-being and prosperity of all residents, and I urge my fellow commissioners to join me in supporting these critical initiatives.”

Serving the Diverse Needs of Broward County

Throughout her advocacy efforts, Commissioner Rogers emphasized the importance of community development, cultural exchange, and public safety, reflecting her commitment to serving the diverse needs of Broward County residents. Commissioner Rogers’ advocacy efforts demonstrate her dedication to addressing the diverse needs of Broward County residents. The funding package will be considered by the county commission in the upcoming budget cycle.