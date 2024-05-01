Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers Launches County Small Business Micro-Grant Program

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD), are establishing a Small Business Micro-Grant Pilot Program to provide working capital for small businesses located within Broward County. Micro-Grants of $2,500 will be available to small businesses and distributed evenly throughout all commission districts on a first come, first served basis. Online applications must be submitted with all required documentation at the time of application completion (partial applications will not be considered).

Application Process

Interested businesses may review program details and apply online starting in May. OESBD will host a free virtual technical assistance session from 10-11AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Pre-registration is required via Eventbrite. There will also be a free in-person technical assistance session from 1-2PM on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Governmental Center East, Room 302, 115 S. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

Eligible Reimbursements

Eligible reimbursements through the Micro-Grant Program include business expenses for inventory, supplies and business equipment. Plus purchases, commercial rent, publicity, marketing and advertising costs, etc. Ineligible expenses include payroll and salaries; late payment fees; taxes; etc.

For a complete list of eligible and ineligible expenses, visit the Micro-Grant webpage.

Empowering Small Businesses

“I am thrilled to support the Small Business Micro-Grant Pilot Program which will provide vital working capital to small businesses in our community,” said Broward County Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers. “Our goal is to empower these businesses, which are the backbone of our economy, by offering a helping hand in the form of a one-time infusion of funds. We understand the importance of small businesses and are committed to fostering their growth and success in Broward County.”

Benefit of Working Capital

“Broward County Commissioners have always been strong supporters of the small business community,” said Sandy-Michael E. McDonald, Director of OESBD. “Our shared goal for the Small Business Micro-Grant Program is to provide some level of assistance for companies that can benefit by being reimbursed with a one-time dose of working capital. Every business is important to us because of the important role they play in the economic development of Broward County.”

For more information about the Small Business Micro-Grant Pilot Program, eligibility, application process and technical assistance, visit our Micro-Grant webpage.