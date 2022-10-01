Comcast RISE Past Grant Recipient – Jackie Michel

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jackie Michel, Owner /Designer of Bare Reverie is a past recipient of the Comcast RISE Grant program.

Jackie Michel’s Journey

I grew up under the parenting of a structured accountant for a father and a carefree caretaker for a mother, a fusion of Haitian parents and Parisian culture, and later became a full-on Miami girl. I was an artistic child, but I was also organized, studious, and business-minded. After realizing I didn’t want to be a gynecologist in middle school (long story), a free period in the seventh grade allowed me to seek different career opportunities in the arts. There my love for fashion was birthed.

Excluding learning how to sew a button at eight years old, my first real experience sewing was at eighteen in design school. I remember the countless hours spent in the lab with a few friends as we stayed up all night in our pajamas, dancing to music, sewing our fingers, and steaming our garments for too long.

Internships

To graduate and attain their degree, students had to do an internship for a semester. I sent my resume and a few collections created during my time in school to some of my favorite designers whose collections I would stalk on ‘nymag’ and ‘style.com.’

Then, I accepted a Production internship at Cushnie et Ochs. I learned under the wings of two beautiful, young, and knowledgeable women for three seasons who had built their company right after college. It was one of the most inspiring times of my life. I ended up living in New York for a year and completed a few more apprenticeships in the Design and Technical Design areas at Tommy Hilfiger, Peter Som, and Jen Kao while working full time.

After leaving New York, I worked at several companies in South Florida as a Technical Designer and have found much joy in that area. In this role, I have worked with all business departments, leading me here…

Today, I handle Technical and Design projects for local companies and have started my line of what I like to call cozy, feminine, and fresh intimates. My goal is to create a sustainable company in all areas.

I am married to my amazing husband (and high school sweetheart). We live and have fun in sunny (and rainy) Miami together.

I am overwhelmed every day with how God has shaped my life into what it is today. I look forward to the rest that is to come. I hope you’ll stay along for the ride!

Comcast RISE

For the second year in a row, the Comcast RISE program will give $10,000 grants to 100 small businesses owned by people of color, including Hispanic and Black-owned businesses, and now women, in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

Eligible businesses can apply online October 3-16.