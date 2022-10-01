Comcast RISE Awarding Grants to Minority Owned Small Businesses in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – Comcast announced it will award $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others, in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, bringing the Comcast RISE program’s total investment in South Florida to $2 million. Comcast RISE stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment.”

From October 3 through October 16, eligible small businesses in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties can apply online for one of the $10,000 grants at www.ComcastRISE.com. Comcast is also awarding grants in Chicago, Oakland, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Previous Comcast RISE Recipients

The Comcast RISE program previously awarded $1 million in $10,000 grants to 100 South Florida businesses in November 2021. In total, $21 million in Comcast RISE grants have been awarded to small businesses nationwide.

One of the South Florida recipients was Broski Ciderworks in Pompano Beach, founded and owned by brothers Daniel and David Verdugo.

“Receiving the $10,000 Comcast RISE grant was a game changer for our business. We used the money to make significant upgrades to our operations, including establishing an online retail store so that our award-winning ciders can be available to not just our customers here in South Florida, but across the country,” said David Verdugo.

“We are very grateful to have been selected as one of the Comcast RISE grant recipients. We encourage all other entrepreneurs who are eligible to apply for the grant and to tell their stories, because the Comcast RISE program could end up being a huge blessing for their businesses just like it was for ours,” said Daniel Verdugo.

Thankful for the Grants

“We are very thankful that Comcast is contributing once again to the revitalization of Miami-Dade’s economy with another $1 million in Comcast RISE grants,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We need lasting and meaningful change in our region, and we know Comcast is a committed community partner, not just today, but for years to come.”

Post COVID Recovery

“Small business owners throughout Broward County are still navigating the ups and downs of the post-COVID pandemic economy. We must continue to support businesses of diverse ownership, of all sizes and across different industries,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. “By committing another $1 million dollars in grants for small businesses, the Comcast RISE program is supporting the growth and development of the economy of our entire community.”

Comcast RISE was formed in late 2020. It gave small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others, the resources they need to not just survive, but thrive. In November 2021, Comcast RISE announced a major expansion to all women-owned businesses nationwide as a part of the program’s first anniversary.

Comcast RISE is a Lifeline

“Many circumstances for small businesses are vastly improved since the height of the pandemic. However, for some businesses that had to close their doors for weeks or had to put production or their services on hold because of supply chain disruptions, recovery is ongoing,” said Beatrice Louissaint, President & CEO of the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council. “Support and resources from companies like Comcast are a lifeline for these small business owners and their neighborhoods.”

RISE Mentorship Programs

In addition, Comcast RISE invests in ongoing mentorship and resources to help businesses succeed over the long-term. The program has partnered with Ureeka, an online platform for entrepreneurs, to provide grant recipients with business coaching to help build skills in company foundation, growing customers, and financial stability.

All Comcast RISE recipients will also have a specialized online networking community within Ureeka with access to educational resources, sources of capital, and vetted experts such as U.S. Black Chambers, National Asian Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Walker’s Legacy, and Operation Hope.

Resources for Entrepreneurs

“Comcast RISE and the Comcast RISE Investment Fund offer the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color and women to help grow their businesses, create jobs, and play a vital role in supporting our communities. This new round of Comcast RISE Investment Fund grants will provide more South Florida entrepreneurs with the resources and tools they need to scale their businesses and thrive for years to come,” said Rich Rollins, Vice President of Business Services for Comcast’s Florida Region. “While we know that no single organization can solve historic and systemic inequities overnight, we are committed to taking tangible actions that can drive long-term impact and change.”

Comcast RISE Marketing and Technology Services

In addition to the Investment Fund, Comcast RISE, provides the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color and women nationwide to apply for grants for one or more of the following support focus areas with the opportunity to receive one.

Marketing Services Grant

The following services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, and its creative agency, Mnemonic, are designed to help recipients with their marketing and media campaigns, including:

Media : A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period.

: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period. Creative Production : Turnkey 30-second TV commercial production, plus a media strategy consultation and a 90-day linear TV media campaign.

: Turnkey 30-second TV commercial production, plus a media strategy consultation and a 90-day linear TV media campaign. Consult: Digital audits by Ureeka in the form of Website Repair Reports and SEO Keyword reports to target website mechanics and effective organic marketing

Technology Makeover Grants

The state-of-the-art equipment and technology upgrade from Comcast Business includes computer equipment as well as internet, voice and cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

All eligible applicants will receive a monthly Comcast RISE newsletter with educational content, and all small business owners can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. Just say “Comcast RISE” into the X1 voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.