Comcast Expanding the Xfinity 10G Network Throughout Miami

MIAMI – Comcast announced today that it is expanding the Xfinity 10G Network to new areas in South Miami to reach an additional 10,000 homes and businesses. South Miami is the latest community in Florida to roll out these Xfinity 10G Network enhancements, setting the stage for the introduction of new multi-gigabit symmetrical Internet options that can be delivered across Comcast’s existing networks without tearing up yards and roads.

This expansion represents another area in Florida where Comcast is bringing its Xfinity 10G Network – the broadband network built to power the rapid rise in Internet consumption today and in the future. The expansion encompasses parts of the City of South Miami and unincorporated areas of Miami-Dade.

Community Investment

“Comcast has proudly served residential and business customers throughout the Miami-Dade area for decades and we continue to invest in this community,” said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Florida Region. “We are thrilled to expand to South Miami, not just to connect more homes and businesses, but to help empower every click, stream and download using the absolute best network available today.”

“Connectivity for businesses of all sizes is a must-have for success in today’s marketplace, especially in a constantly growing and evolving market like Miami,” said Rich Rollins, Vice President of Business Services for Comcast’s Florida Region. “From online presence to a point-of-sale system, having high-speed, reliable, and secure Internet access is how business gets done, and we are proud to power South Florida businesses of all sizes.”

Comcast expects to complete the expansion by mid-2024. Residents should visit Xfinity.com/MyTown and enter their address to get additional details on services and when they will be available.

Powering Homes and Businesses Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering homes and businesses today and into the Future:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways delivers the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing and more, simultaneously.

Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently, Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years.

Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get WiFi coverage with a powerful Xfinity WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home.

Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network– the Xfinity 10G Network. The company recently launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes equipped with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

Internet Essentials, Comcast’s signature digital equity initiative and the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program will be offered locally as well. Internet Essentials provides in-home Internet access for $9.95 for qualified households, plus multiple options to access online digital literacy and skills training.