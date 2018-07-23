ColorComm Launches Miami Chapter with Over 60 Women

MIAMI – Over 60 women converged at The Wynwood Yard Wednesday (July 18) night to attend the launch of the Miami chapter of ColorComm, the nation’s premier organization for women of color working in communications.

More than half of the attendees turned in membership applications on the spot.

Many women expressed their excitement at having a local chapter to call their own on social media using the hashtag #ColorCommMIA.

“Just joined #ColorCommMIA and excited to become a new member!!” posted Virginia Jimenez on Facebook, after becoming the first to sign up at the event.

LaShannon Petit posted on Instagram: “Connected w/the best in #blackgirlmagic tonight @ the launch of @ColorComm Miami chapter. … Excited about what this opportunity means for women of color in communications.”

The well wishes poured in all night, including from other ColorComm members across the country welcoming Miami to the family.

Founded in 2011 by Lauren Wesley Wilson, ColorComm caters to women working in various spectrums of communications including Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Advertising, Print Media, Broadcast, Digital and more.

It has a two-fold mission to personally connect women with other like-minded individuals and build a strong network of leaders by creating mentors/mentees, business relationships and friendships.

ColorComm Miami Leadership Team

Executive Director Jessica Garrett Modkins , Founder and President of Hip Rock Star Agency;

, Founder and President of Hip Rock Star Agency; Communications Director Sonia Diaz , Director of Public Relations and Digital Strategies at Balsera Communications;

, Director of Public Relations and Digital Strategies at Balsera Communications; Communications Manager Isheka Harrison , Writer and PR Specialist;

, Writer and PR Specialist; Program Director Ferin Pierre , Programs and Special Events Manager at Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce;

, Programs and Special Events Manager at Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce; Sponsorship Director Felicia Lopez-Walker , Marketing and Communications Editor at AvMed;

, Marketing and Communications Editor at AvMed; Membership Co-Chairs Tiffany Pittman, Founder of Smile Back Girl Productions and Keysha Rejouis, Manager of Marketing and Development at Best Buddies International

Modkins said the success of the launch exceeded her expectations. “Seeing so many powerful Black and Brown women from across South Florida come out was beyond exhilarating. We worked hard for a successful launch, but to have 31 women complete membership applications is more than we could have hoped for! Plus, we are still getting inquiries! To know this is only the beginning of how we will unite and combine our gifts to impact the city gives me and my team so much to look forward to. ColorComm Miami has arrived with a bang and we will only go up from here,” Modkins said.

Miami is ColorComm’s ninth chapter and its only one in Florida. Other chapters are located in Houston, Washington DC, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas.

To learn more about ColorComm and how to get involved, click here.