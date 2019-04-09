Jamaica Tourist Board Appoints Angella Bennett Regional Director of Tourism for Canada

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism has announced the appointment of Angella Bennett to the position of Regional Director of Tourism for Canada at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Miss Bennett will be based in Toronto, Canada, and will take up her new positing the week of April 8.

Ms. Bennett brings more than 20 years of hospitality sales and marketing experience to the position, having worked extensively in several markets, including Canada, the US, Europe, Latin America and her native Jamaica.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Angella to the Jamaica Tourist Board team,” said Director White. “Canada remains a vital market for Jamaica and we intend to aggressively push to increase our visitor arrivals from that country. Given her broad experience across the hospitality sector and her penchant for devising revenue generating strategies to increase sales, she is well suited to aid the JTB in achieving growth in this important region.”

Ms. Bennett recently served as Director of Sales at RIU Hotels & Resorts, Jamaica overseeing sales and revenue management activities for 2500 rooms across five resorts. During her tenure, she successfully opened five of the six RIU Hotels in Jamaica and most recently launched the opening of the Melia Braco Village hotel in Trelawny.

Earlier in her career, she served as Caribic Vacations Limited’s Director of Tour Operator Management where she oversaw product development, quality control and accounting management for a myriad of tour operators including Airtours International, TUI Germany, DerTours, Miers Weltreizen and Jetair.

Ms. Bennett holds an MSc. in hospitality and tourism management from Revans University, UK; a certification in marketing from the University of the West Indies and is a confirmed Fellow with the International Management Centres Association (FIMCA).