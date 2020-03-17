City of North Miami Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

// // //

North Miami – Today (March 17), North Miami Mayor, Philippe Bien-Aime, issued the following statement in reference to coronavirus (COVID-19):

“The city of North Miami is working hard to follow recommendations of our federal, state, and local health organizations to make science-based decisions on governmental operations. My North Miami City Council colleagues and I need all residents to stay informed about the latest adjustments in our City that impact you, your families and businesses. Though times are challenging, our commitment to serving the needs of the community remain unwavering. And we will continue making decisions in the best interest of all of North Miami.

Please continue to monitor www.NorthMiamiFL.gov for the latest updates and status reports,” said Philippe Bien-Aime, Mayor of North Miami.

City of North Miami Status Report

Interim City Manager, Arthur H. Sorey, III, declared a state of emergency in the city of North Miami on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The city of North Miami is following the latest guidance from the CDC, World Health Organization (WHO), Florida Department of Health (DOH) and Miami-Dade County regarding prevention measures for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The North Miami Division of Emergency Management is currently monitoring the worldwide pandemic and would like to inform the public of the following:

The Florida Department of Health has launched a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated twice daily with COVID-19 cases in Florida county by county.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs to shut down at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the next 30 days.

Miami-Dade County signed an emergency order to close all restaurants, bars, gyms starting at 11 p.m. today until further notice. Grocery stores, gas stations & restaurant kitchens will remain open for pickup and delivery services. ( www.miamidade.gov )

) The North Miami Public Library, located at 835 NE 132 Street, is closed for face-to-face services until further notice. Limited services are available via phone (305-891-5535) on an adjusted schedule from Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Library’s weekend schedule is suspended until further notice. q Tuesday’s primary election at the library will NOT be impacted by the adjusted schedule.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) will close all school sites for the week of March 16, due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). The following week, Spring Recess, will continue as planned. Visit http://www.dadeschools.net/ or call 305- 995-3000 for updates. Parents may call 305-995-2623 or visit their child’s school to request computer devices for their child.

For FPL customers experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19, resources are available to help, visit www.FPL.com/Help for more information. For now, FPL has suspended all disconnections through the end of March.

Effective immediately, all public meetings, including the regularly scheduled council meeting on March 24th, are canceled.

North Miami’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) is closed to the public until further notice.

All youth programs in the City are canceled until further notice. We will continue to follow the lead of Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS).

Effective March 13th, all private City facility rentals have been canceled for 30 days. Please call 305-895-9840 for a refund or to reschedule on another available date.

All city related travel has been canceled.

City of North Miami administrative offices will remain open with restricted access. A rotating schedule with minimum staff was activated Monday, March 16th, to maintain usual business operations. q In an abundance of caution, the city of North Miami is canceling all special events and City supported events until further notice.

All Parks and Recreation, North Miami Public Library and Museum of Contemporary Art programs, activities, and events are canceled until further notice.

All City sponsored senior citizen and adult programming is canceled until further notice.

The North Miami Customer Service Center, located at 811 NE 125 Street, will remain open with restricted access. Residents are encouraged to use online resources.

North Miami employees can access information specific to City operations by calling the Employee Information Hotline at 305-895-9804.

Individuals in Miami-Dade County who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the Florida Department of Health at 305-324-2400.

If you have a medical provider, call them. If traveling to a medical office or facility, call ahead.

For questions about COVID-19 in Florida, please call the Florida Department of Health at 1-866-779-6121. For a medical emergency, call 911.

Price Gouging Hotlines

Miami-Dade State Attorney Price Gouging Hotline: 305-547-3300

State Attorney General Price Gouging Hotline: 1-866-966-7226

Public Schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Hotline: 305-995-3000