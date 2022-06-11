7 Reasons Why People Love Going to Florida

Every year, millions of tourists flock to Florida to enjoy the tropical climate, pristine beaches, and extensive entertainment. Many will become regular visitors, enchanted by the allure of a near-endless list of unique experiences.

From popular casino areas to tranquil wildlife sanctuaries, the eclectic nature of the Sunshine State’s activities is a major reason for its growing popularity. With that in mind, here are seven reasons why Florida is such a favored holiday destination.

Fun in the sun

A tropical climate in the south and a subtropical climate in the north provide the perfect combination for a perpetual atmosphere of festivity. No matter what time of the year it is, fair weather and clear skies are always something you can look forward to.

Thanks to such a mild climate, you can enjoy almost any outdoor activity throughout the year; be it camping, fishing, sports, or anything else you can come up with. Sunrise and sunset are a beauty to behold on a daily basis, with spectacular vistas scattered along the longest coastline in the US.

Theme parks

Orlando, Florida has some of the biggest and most visited theme parks in the world, such as the Universal Orlando Resort, Disney World, and SeaWorld. Tens of millions of people from all over the world make the trip to Florida just to see these marvels of mass consumerism.

Theme parks cater to everyone, regardless of age, gender, or any other demographic. Whether you want to check out an aquarium, explore the world of Harry Potter, or take some photos with a Disney Princess, Orlando is the place where your dreams come true and you can find true delight.

Nightlife

With enough nightclubs and casinos to rival Las Vegas, Florida can put on a party just as well as the best of them, if not better. Places like Miami Beach are famous for their nightlife, and some clubs stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Disney has its very own Pleasure Island, with clubs, bars, and lounges that fill up as the theme parks close. In Downtown Orlando, Orange Avenue is a hub of bustling partygoers, with live music every day and frequent festivals. The party never stops in Florida, no matter what time of the day it is.

Wildlife

Because it’s a peninsula with a tropical climate, Florida has one of the most diverse ecosystems found in the US. The Florida Reef, for example, is the only reef in the entire country, and there are many unique examples of wildlife that can’t be found anywhere else.

The abundance and variety of wildlife are truly astounding, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Everglades National Park – America’s largest tropical wilderness. The marshlands and forests of the park contain over 350 different birds and a host of other species, including snakes, fish, panthers, alligators, and even bottlenose dolphins.

Cuisine

Fancy some key lime pie or a Cuban sandwich? If you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, how do stone crabs and alligator tail sound? Regardless of whether you prefer the classics or a delectable delicacy, Floridian food is some of the best you’ll ever have.

With a healthy dose of Southern flavor, the seafood may be fresh and citrusy, but it’s still got a kick that will reinvigorate your tastebuds. What’s more, even though seafood is the predominant menu item, there are plenty of eateries that offer different yet equally delicious dishes.

Shopping

There’s nothing like a shopping spree to soothe the soul and relieve some stress. If that’s something you look forward to when you’re on holiday, you’ll be glad to know that Florida is a shopper’s paradise, with all the diversity you’d expect from a cosmopolitan city.

With stores to suit every budget, the malls and boutiques of Florida are ideal for tourists and locals alike. Every major city in Florida has at least one outlet mall. Luxury brands and thrift stores are around nearly every corner, ensuring that you’re never too far away from a good deal or a sought-after item.

Eccentric locals

If you’ve ever paid attention to viral news, you already know that many Floridians share the odd habit of being able to land themselves in the strangest situations. These stories spread like wildfire online, but they only represent a fraction of the local population.

Despite the frequency of bizarre yet hilarious occurrences, most locals are friendly, down-to-earth, and vastly different from the minority that you see on social media platforms. It’s not unheard of for tourists to make lifelong friends in the Sunshine State, and it’s the welcoming mentality that leads them to return year after year.