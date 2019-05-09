Little Haiti Cultural Complex Celebrates The Impact Little Haiti Has On The Arts,Culture, Local Economy and Political Landscape

MIAMI – May is National Haitian Heritage Month. This month is a time for Haitian-Americans across the city to honor their heritage and culture.

Once again, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex will host several events that include Sounds of Little Haiti, Mother’s Day Celebration, Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch and the Caribbean Market Day that runs all month long.

Haitian Heritage Month is also a time to recognize the City of Miami’s Haitian community has made significant contributions to this city’s prosperity and to its growth.

The Little Haiti Cultural District is such a happening, culturally-expressive place. Steeped in the complex and rich cultural histories of the Afro-Caribbean immigrants who brought life to its area, Little Haiti has evolved into a colorful beacon in Miami’s arts communities.

Throughout the years, small businesses like celebrated record stores, kitsch bars, and authentic eateries have become staples in the neighborhood, creating their own particular patchwork within the already distinct Little Haiti.

The hub of this vibrant community is the iconic Little Haiti Cultural Complex. It is designed to present & preserve Afro-Caribbean cultures‚ inspire the next generation of leaders and leverage arts and culture as tools for positive transformation & sustainable community building.

Within the complex is the Caribbean Marketplace which offers visitors the opportunity to experience the original artwork, music, fashion and food that makes Haitian culture so magnetic.

“We are excited to join in celebrating Haitian Heritage Cultural Month. The Little Haiti Cultural Complex plays a vital role in promoting the community of Little Haiti,” says Commissioner Keon Hardemon, District 5.

The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s (GMCVB) Multicultural Tourism Department joins in the celebration of Haitian Heritage Month.

As part of their Multicultural Tourism & Development initiatives, they are sponsors of Sounds of Little Haiti Music Festival on Friday.

“Haitian Heritage Month is a nationally recognized month for celebration and awareness of the Haitian heritage, diaspora, and current events. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is honored to collaborate with many organizations and events to help showcase the richness of the Haitian culture to residents and visitors”, says Connie Kinnard, VP of Multicultural Tourism for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Listed are events taking place at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Come and immerse yourself in Haitian and Caribbean culture.

Friday, May 10th

ROUTE 1804 EVOLUTION: THE FLAG -Little Haiti Cultural Complex 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 12th

NSL DANSE ENSEMBLE PRESENTS: MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION -*Ticketed*Little Haiti Cultural Complex 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday, May 17th

SOUNDS OF LITTLE HAITI HAITIAN FLAG DAY CELEBRATION Little Haiti Cultural Complex 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM -Free

Saturday, May 18th

CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN CELEBRITY BRUNCH HAITIAN FLAG DAY EDITION -*Ticketed* Caribbean Marketplace-12:00 PM

Caribbean Market Day- Little Haiti Cultural Complex(Courtyard)-10am-6pm-5925 NE 2nd Avenue • Miami, FL 33137 12:00 PM

Saturday, May 18th

BEAUTIFICATION IN TI AYITI KLEAN STREET KLEAN MIND -Meet Up Location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Saturday, May 18th

COMMUNITY CULTURAL CONVERSATIONS: THE BLACK PANTHER PARTY FOR SELF-DEFENSE

Little Haiti Cultural Complex 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Monday, May 20th

3RD ANNUAL DJ FEST INTERNATIONAL

*Ticketed*Little Haiti Cultural Complex 5:00 PM – 12:00 AM