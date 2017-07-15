PBS to air special program on U.S. – Cuba relations

MIAMI – As a result of the merger of WPBT2 and WXEL, which formed South Florida PBS, both public stations have been able to offer more viewing choices and localized programming which serves the needs and interests of the South Florida communities it reaches.

This has resulted in increased ratings for both stations, which signals that the South Florida community is responding, in a very positive manner, to having more viewing options and regional programming.

In keeping with our mission to continue to produce and deliver programming that enriches lives by creating dialogue, exploration and community engagement, WPBT2 South Florida PBS will air U.S. – Cuba Relations: A Community Perspective on Tuesday, July 18th at 9:00 PM, a 30-minute special program taped in our WPBT2 Studios.

The precursor to our special program is a travel program produced by Chicago PBS affiliate WTTW – Weekend in Havana. The program gives viewers an inside look at modern day travel to Cuba – an island nation largely cut off from the United States for more than half a century.

Following Weekend in Havana, an eclectic mix of voices from South Florida’s Cuban diaspora will be sharing their thoughts on travel to the island nation and the future of relations between the U.S. and Cuba in the 30 minute special: U.S. – Cuba Relations: A Community Perspective.

For decades, generations of Cubans have fled the island seeking refuge in the U.S., bringing with them their distinctive culture and helping make South Florida what it is today. But recent policy shifts by both former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump have divided South Florida’s Cuban community on what is the best course of action for Cuba and the Cuban people.

Moderator:

Sean Foreman, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science at Barry University

Guests:

Sebastian A. Arcos, M.A., Associate Director, Cuban Research Institute, FIU

Joe Cardona, Filmmaker/Writer (Flight of Pedro Pan, Major League Cuban)

Ninoska Pérez Castellón, Journalist & Host, Radio Mambi 710 AM

Luis De Prada, Grad Student, Barry University

Elsie Miranda, D.Min., Associate Professor of Practical Theology, Barry University