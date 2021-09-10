City of Miramar to Honor Victims of 9/11 With a New Monument

Monument To Be Built at Miramar Regional Park to mark the 20th Anniversary of the Tragedy

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar and Mayor Wayne M. Messam will host a dedication ceremony for a new monument being erected at Miramar Regional Park to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The monument will be made of two broken beams secured by the City from Ground Zero following the tragedy that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people including Firefighters and Police Officers.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar FL 33027 RSVP: www.Miramar911Memorial.Eventbrite.com

Mayor Wayne Messam stated, “9/11 is a day we will all never forget. This new monument will serve as a reminder to everyone. Including future generations of the brave men, women, and children who lost their lives on that grave day. I encourage members of the community to join our city officials, public safety professionals, members of our Armed Forces and local students at the monument’s site dedication as we reflect on the day and pay tribute. We will also hear from our very own firefighters, police officers and a resident who were survivors or lost comrades during the tragedy. This dedication site will be the permanent home for the relics secured from the World Trade Center. It will stand as a reminder that here in Miramar, we are mourning with the rest of the nation, but we also look to a brighter future where freedom still rings.”

As part of the dedication ceremony, Rear Admiral Yvette M. Davids, Chief of Staff for the U.S. Southern Command will provide remarks.