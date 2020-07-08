North Miami’s Mayor Recognizes HACCOF’S Under 40 Haitian-American Young Professionals

NORTH MIAMI – Philippe Bien-Aime, Mayor of North Miami, proudly congratulates the Young Haitian American Professionals’ (YoPros) “Top 20 Under 40” Class of 2020.

The Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (HACCOF) announced the finalists Friday, July 3. Each year, HACCOF selects young people of Ha

itian heritage, distinguished for their outstanding professional achievements in their respective industries, civic leadership and community engagement.

“Each year, I look forward to the announcement of the Top 20 Under 40 YoPros,” said Bien-Aime. “This gives me a chance to learn more about the new and emerging young Haitian leaders of this generation. Throughout history, persons of Haitian descent have made significant contributions to the world; and it is pleasing to see the tangible impact these young professionals are making in our local community.”

Annually, potential YoPros throughout Florida are nominated by members of the community. Then, through an intensive review by the HACCOF YoPro Committee Panel, the top 20 candidates are selected. HACCOF will host its 5th Annual YoPros Awards Ceremony Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

HACCOF’s Class of 2020 YoPro biographies are available at HERE. More information about HACCOF and its mission are available HERE.