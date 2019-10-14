City of Miramar Hosts Rhythms for Relief Concert to Benefit the Bahamas

Donations will go to Two Local Charities

COCONUT CREEK – On Oct. 26, the City of Miramar will host a benefit concert featuring two dozen international and local performers with one goal in mind, to raise money to help the Bahamas recover after Hurricane Dorian.

Part of the proceeds will go to Food For The Poor.

Maxi Priest, Kymani Marley and Tito Puente Jr. are some of the performers who the city said will grace the stage at the Miramar Regional Amphitheatre.

All cash proceeds from the concert will go to Food For The Poor and the United Way of Broward County.

“Food For The Poor has been instrumental in getting emergency supplies into the Bahamas immediately after Hurricane Dorian hit,” Miramar City Manager Vernon E. Hargray said. “As one of the largest international relief organizations in the nation, it was only fitting that we partner with them on the Bahamas Benefit Concert effort. We have already experienced an outpouring of support and are expecting a great turnout to the concert as South Floridians continue to rise to the occasion and lend a helping hand.”

Days following the powerful hurricane, Food For The Poor sent eight disaster pallets of aid by air freight to the Bahamas, which were received by the HeadKnowles Foundation, working in conjunction with the Sandals Foundation for distribution. The charity also shipped 20 tractor-trailer loads of relief items and has more aid on the way.

“It’s going to take some time for the Bahamas to rebuild after Hurricane Dorian, and we are committed to assisting beyond the initial relief effort, which we know is vitally important for day-to-day survival,” Food For The Poor Executive Vice President Ed Raine said. “However, we are planning to be there for the Bahamas for the long term. We are extremely grateful to all of our donors and to the City of Miramar for helping us to help our neighbors just east of us.”

Raine was in Nassau last week, where he met with Bahamian officials, pastors and priests to get a clearer understanding of how the organization can best help those in the Bahamas.

The charity also is working with longtime partner Water Missions to install water filtration units that will provide clean water to the most devastated areas.

The City of Miramar Bahamas Benefit Concert is Saturday, Oct. 26; the event starts at 5 p.m., rain or shine, at the Miramar Regional Amphitheatre 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, Fla.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $75 for VIP admission. Tickets can be purchased and donations can be made at the Miramar Cultural Center Box Office, at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater Box Office or through Ticketmaster.