Ocho Rios, Jamaica – Pearly Beach in Ocho Rios, Jamaica was the scene of Chris Gayle’s 40 Shades of Gayle 5.0. It’s the 5th edition of the Chris Gayle party which started at his mansion in Kingston, Jamaica but has out grown his residence. This edition started a little before sunset on the white sand beach and with the calm clear blue waters of the Caribbean Sea.

The event was to celebrate Chris Gayle’s 45th birthday and party goers were treated to an all inclusive event where liquor and food remained a constant till 3am.

Chris Gayle danced around the venue greeting all the patrons on the sand and in cabanas. Soca music, dancehall, afrobeats and reggae were spinning from Johnny Kool of Zipfm, and Supa Hype from Sun City Radio along with DJ Kurt Riley and others. Iriefm was also present at the party giving live reports from the party on air.

Chris Gayle was very happy with the turnout of patrons. Chris thanked everyone for coming including his 94 year old father. He also thanked his marketing team, including Camar Flava, Contractor Music Marketing, and his personal assistant, Chantal. He appreciated his other team members who worked on the ground.

The money raised from the event will help several charities. One of these is the basic school that Chris Gayle attended. This school was damaged by Hurricane Beryl.

Celebrities in attendance included Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake, Masicka, Michael Frater, Beenie Man and Indian actress Prachi Tehlan. The dress code for the night was a retro 70’s outfit.

