Chris Gayle Featured on Virgin Radio Dubai

DUBAI – Universe Boss Chris Gayle was featured on Virgin Radio Dubai this week in an interview with radio host, Kris Fade. Virgin Dubai is the United Arab Emirates #1 hit music radio station.

The interview comes ahead of the staging of Chris Gayle’s party 40 Shades of Gayle in Dubai. The party will be held at Barasti Beach on November 2nd, 2024 as part of the Headlines Festival.

Chris Gayle revealed during the interview that he had no electricity or water at his home growing up and that to get water for showers his family had to run a hose from the nearby Lucas Cricket Club at night. Hence he says he always makes donations to the Lucas Cricket Club in Kingston, Jamaica.  Chris Gayle also revealed that his favorite song of himself is “Blessings”, which is a reflection of his life. When asked by the host about the mansion in the Blessings music video, Chris Gayle revealed that the mansion was his home in Jamaica.

Earlier this year, Chris Gayle received a USA #1 Itunes Plaque for the album Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica, The Asian Edition. The Universe Boss has two songs on the album “Choco Loco Remix” with Camar Flava and “Gimme Your Love” with Shav-A.

