Chino McGregor Salutes Dennis Brown on his Earthstrong with his Top 10 Songs

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – As the son of Freddie McGregor, Chino McGregor got accustomed to seeing famous artists pass through his home in Kingston, Jamaica when he was a boy. They didn’t come more famous than Dennis Brown.

The Crown Prince of Reggae and McGregor senior were close friends who went on several tours together. They also collaborated on a handful of songs including Ragamuffin, released in 1985.

Chino, who released three albums — The Process Vol 1, 2 and 3 in November and December — recently covered Ragamuffin.

Dennis Brown died in July, 1999 at age 42. His prolific career began in 1967 with the hit song, Lips of Wine, produced by Derrick Harriott.

His vast catalog contains over 70 albums and countless singles, many of which were done for top producers like Clement “Coxson” Dodd, Winston “Niney” Holness, Joe Gibbs, Sly and Robbie, Willie Lindo and Tad Dawkins.

Chino McGregor salutes Uncle Dennis on his ‘Earthstrong’ with his Top 10 Dennis Brown songs. Here they are:

Chino’s Top 10 Dennis Brown Songs

Love Has Found its Way

Inseparable

Wolves And Leopards

Revolution

On The Rocks

Handwriting on The Wall

Emmanuel

Whip Them Jah

How Could I Live

Raggamuffin